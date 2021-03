Also available on the nbc app

Britt Stewart just made "Dancing with the Stars" history! The former troupe member is Johnny Weir's partner this season, making her the first Black female pro in the show's history. Britt talked to Access Hollywood's Scott Evans about diversity on the show and the swell of fan support for her casting. "Dancing with the Stars" airs Mondays at 8/7 on ABC.

