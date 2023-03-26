Main Content

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Daughters Cover His Face In Pink Lipstick In Adorable Makeover Video

CLIP03/26/23

Dwayne Johnson's youngest daughters got creative when giving their dad his latest makeover! The "Red Notice" actor shared an Instagram video of 7-year-old Jasmine and 4-year-old Tiana giving him a colorful transformation. The little ones drew a mustache on his face and used some lipstick to turn his entire head bright pink! "Hey [there will] be a time down the road when this stuff won’t matter to them anymore, so sign me up - daddy’s in," he captioned the video in part.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, parenting, celebrity, entertainment news, jasmine johnson, tiana johnson
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.