Dwayne Johnson's youngest daughters got creative when giving their dad his latest makeover! The "Red Notice" actor shared an Instagram video of 7-year-old Jasmine and 4-year-old Tiana giving him a colorful transformation. The little ones drew a mustache on his face and used some lipstick to turn his entire head bright pink! "Hey [there will] be a time down the road when this stuff won’t matter to them anymore, so sign me up - daddy’s in," he captioned the video in part.

