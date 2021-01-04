Also available on the nbc app

Tiana Johnson isn't owning up to this mess! Over the weekend, the adorable youngest daughter of Dwayne Johnson turned her parents' kitchen into her very own play space and left handfuls of uncooked pasta strewn across the floor. When her dad caught her at the scene of the crime, she flat-out denied she did it and said the “Spaghetti Fairy” was responsible! The Rock captured a video of the funny moment and wrote in part, "If I ever find this 'Paghetti fairy' who made all this mess, I’m slappin' its wings off.“

