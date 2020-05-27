Also available on the NBC app

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is such a convincing actor he still can't get his own daughter to believe he's the voice behind one of her favorite animated characters – even after many, many tries! The superstar's 2-year-old, Tiana, loves the Disney film "Moana," especially Dwayne's big number "You're Welcome," which he performs in character as the lovable Maui. But even when he sings the song right in front of her she can't make the connection that the real-life Maui has been her famous dad all along!

