Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Daughter Joins Him For 'Moana' Sing-Along

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's 2-year-old daughter still can't get enough of his "Moana" song – and now she's learning the lyrics! The "Jumanji: The Next Level" actor recorded a bedtime video of himself singing "You're Welcome" for "the 1,927th time" as part of his "nightly negotiations" with Tiana to help her fall asleep. As Dwayne sang the song, the toddler chimed in multiple times, filling in some of the lyrics for her musical dad. "It. Never. Ends," he wrote of her desire to hear him sing. "But truth is, spending all this time at home with my ladies has been a real silver lining blessing in this craziness we’re all experiencing."

