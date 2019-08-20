Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's 12-Year Love Story With New Wife Lauren Hashian

Also available on the NBC app

They do! Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson got married to his longtime love Lauren Hashian in Hawaii on Aug. 18. The wedding was a long time coming; the action star and the musician initially planned to exchange vows in the spring of 2018, but instead welcomed with their second daughter, Tiana. Access Hollywood looks back on the couple's years-long romance, from their first meeting on the set of "The Game Plan" to the sweet tribute Dwayne made to Lauren while accepting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017.

