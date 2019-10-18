Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Wins Flashback Friday With Epic Teenage Pic: 'Kickin' Puberty's A**'

Also available on the NBC app

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson just took another unforgettable trip down memory lane. The superstar proved he's come a long way from his days as a "punk kid," sharing a Flashback Friday peek at his 15-year-old self rocking a slimmer physique and self-described "pornstache." Though Dwayne enjoyed poking a little fun as his past appearance, he also got personal about his experience moving to Nashville from Hawaii and adjusting to a brand-new school.

