Also available on the nbc app

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's super strength catches even him off guard, especially if he's running late! The movie superstar shocked fans when revealing the extreme measures he took to make sure he arrived to work on time after a local storm knocked his power out. Dwayne shared that his front gate wouldn't budge due to the electrical issue, so he ended up ripping the whole thing off with his bare hands!

Appearing: