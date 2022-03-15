Also available on the nbc app

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughters are "Encanto" fans, but their famous dad has another Disney soundtrack he'd rather hear! The "Moana" star joked to Access Hollywood, "They are just discovering 'Encanto,' but then I come in and say, 'Turn that s*** off, put on 'Moana'!" Dwayne also talked about the heart and humor in Season 2 of "Young Rock," saying watching the new episodes was a mix of "laughing my ass off and then getting teary-eyed." "Young Rock" returns March 15 at 8/7c on NBC.

S2022 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

