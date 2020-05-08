Also available on the NBC app

Dwayne Johnson always has a little something special up his sleeve! The A-list star took the time to celebrate Virginia High teacher Carol Propst's retirement from the classroom after 39 years by surprising her with a personalized letter and video message! The educator has been a die-hard fan of The Rock since 2011 when she took her students to see "Fast Five" in theaters. Carol's colleague Noah Ashbrook came up with the idea to reach other to the actor's Twitter account in hopes of getting her an autograph. He posted daily message for over two months before Dwayne and his team caught wind of the requests, but Carol got so much more than just a signature!

