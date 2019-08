Also available on the NBC app

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson chats with Access Hollywood at the 2019 D23 Expo about his super secret wedding. He jokes about why he didn't invite his "Jungle Cruise" co-star. Emily Blunt also hilariously jokes about "San Andreas" and "Baywatch" and calls Dwayne one of her "faves"! They also reveal their favorite moments together on set of the Disney film.

