What can we say except, thank you, The Rock! Dwayne Johnson and his adorable 1-year-old daughter Tiana are melting hearts with this sweet hand-washing tutorial. The "Jumanji" star gave his little girl a lesson in proper hygiene amid the coronavirus pandemic as he rapped the lyrics of his hit song "You're Welcome" from Disney's "Moana." He wrote, "As we're all holding down our households all over the world, doing our best to manage this pandemic taking care of our families and teaching our babies the importance of hand washing and for how long — a fun way to teach 'em (in addition to the ABCs) is singing the rap portion of my song 'You're Welcome' from MOANA. The benefit to this is your kids will now love washing their hands. The drawback is the song will be stuck in your head forever. You're welcome. Stay healthy, everyone."

