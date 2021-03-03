Also available on the nbc app

Dwayne Johnson knows his father, Rocky Johnson, would've appreciated his new sitcom, "Young Rock," which is a love letter to his parents and his childhood. "My dad, as you guys know, he died unexpectedly about a year ago this month. Man, he would have loved this. He would've loved to see this," Dwayne told Access Daily's Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez. The "Jumanji: The Next Level" star also shared his amazement with the pitch-perfect casting for Rocky and revealed if there are any family stories that won't make it into the show. "Young Rock" airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.

