Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Says Late Dad Rocky 'Would've Loved' 'Young Rock'

CLIP03/02/21
Also available on the nbc app

Dwayne Johnson knows his father, Rocky Johnson, would've appreciated his new sitcom, "Young Rock," which is a love letter to his parents and his childhood. "My dad, as you guys know, he died unexpectedly about a year ago this month. Man, he would have loved this. He would've loved to see this," Dwayne told Access Daily's Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez. The "Jumanji: The Next Level" star also shared his amazement with the pitch-perfect casting for Rocky and revealed if there are any family stories that won't make it into the show. "Young Rock" airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, WWE, Young Rock, nbc, TV, celebrity, entertainment, interview
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.