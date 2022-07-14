Main Content

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Says His Kids Missed 'Super-Pets' Premiere Because They're Adopting A Pet

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Kevin Hart are joining forces onscreen again for "DC League of Super-Pets"! Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall caught up with the pals at the movie's premiere. They playfully roasted each other, joked about who the fans were cheering for more and shared what song encapsulates their friendship. Dwayne also revealed the sweet reason why his kids missed the big night: they were adopting their own super pet! "DC League of Super-Pets" hits theaters on July 29.

