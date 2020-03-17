Also available on the NBC app

Leave it to Dwyane Johnson to make our social distancing a little more bearable. The superstar took to Instagram to wish his 175 million followers well in the midst of widespread lockdowns and public restrictions. The Rock shared that he's working from home, like many of us, and wanted to answer fan questions he doesn’t usually have time for. First up? The beginning of his fitness journey! The 47-year-old revealed that he usually jokes he started working out "from the womb" but clarified this time that he really got serious at 12 years old – but it didn't come quite as naturally as you might think, thanks to a little overconfidence on young Dwayne's part!

