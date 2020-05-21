Also available on the nbc app

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of many wrestling stars who took to social media to mourn the loss of WWE veteran Shad Gaspard, who died after being pulled into a rough current during an ocean swim with his young son in Venice Beach, Calif., this weekend. "Shad drowned in the ocean, but not before instructing lifeguards to save his 10yr old son first. That's the love of a father," Dwayne wrote in part, adding that the late Cryme Tyme star's "warrior spirit" lived on in his little one. Nikki Bella, meanwhile, wrote that Shad had a "magical soul" and was "truly a superhero, forever and always."

