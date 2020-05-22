Also available on the NBC app

"The Titan Games" competitors will have to level up for Season 2! Host Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson told Access Hollywood that he "expanded upon" Mount Olympus, the Games' main event, for the show's sophomore season, making it even "more difficult" than before. The Teremana founder also explained the show's exciting new celebrity component and answered some fun rapid-fire questions about Kevin Hart, hosting the Oscars and more. "The Titan Games" returns May 25 at 8/7c on NBC.

