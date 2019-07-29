Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Gets 'Goosebumps' Over Mom Being Proud of His Success

Also available on the NBC app

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson loves to make his mom proud! The actor dished to Access about what it truly means to him to have his mom beam with pride. While chatting with Access Access' Scott Evans the megastar got goosebumps just talking about the close relationship he has with his mom, who has a role in the upcoming flick "Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw." Dwayne also reveals what he would tell his former high school self if given the chance.

