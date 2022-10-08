Main Content

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Explains Why Running For President Is 'Off The Table' For Him

CLIP10/07/22

A presidential run isn't in the cards for Dwayne Johnson. In an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning's" Tracy Smith, the "Black Adam" actor ruled out that path, saying his No. 1 priority is fatherhood. "I love our country, and everyone in it, I also love being a daddy, and that's the most important thing to me … I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years during my first daughter [Simone], growing up at this critical age, at this critical time in her life, and that's what the presidency would do," he shared. Access Hollywood takes a look at his new interview, as well as the latest headlines on other stars, including Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Dwayne Johnson, celebrity, entertainment news, interview, pop culture, The Rock
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.