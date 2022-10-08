A presidential run isn't in the cards for Dwayne Johnson. In an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning's" Tracy Smith, the "Black Adam" actor ruled out that path, saying his No. 1 priority is fatherhood. "I love our country, and everyone in it, I also love being a daddy, and that's the most important thing to me … I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years during my first daughter [Simone], growing up at this critical age, at this critical time in her life, and that's what the presidency would do," he shared. Access Hollywood takes a look at his new interview, as well as the latest headlines on other stars, including Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight