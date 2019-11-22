Also available on the NBC app

If you think you’re scared of bugs, it’s nothing compared to Kevin Hart’s insect-phobia! The 40-year-old actor’s “Jumanji: The Next Level” costar and friend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted a hilarious clip to Instagram of an interview the two were doing to promote the movie. While Dwayne focused on answering questions, Kevin was a little more preoccupied by the large bug he saw sitting on the ceiling. While Dwayne tried to assure Kevin everything was fine, the bug started to divebomb Kevin, and ultimately the actor ended up running away from his seat!

