Dwayne Johnson is looking for a unifying leader. The actor took to social media and delivered a sobering message directly to the camera, showing his support for Black Lives Matter and while he never mentions Trump by name, his frustration with the sitting leadership is made clear by his criticism. "Where is our compassionate leader who’s going to step up to our country who’s down on its knees, and extend a hand and say, ‘You stand up, stand up with me because I got you, I hear you, I’m listening to you,' Johnson stated.

