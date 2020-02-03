Also available on the NBC app

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson just found himself a new running buddy! Before the big Super Bowl LIV game kicked off on Sunday, the actor starred alongside Oprah Winfrey in a hilarious new ad for WW. The commercial included insights into both stars' health and wellness initiatives, as well as a silly joke about the duo becoming running mates. "Hey Oprah, we're running, we're mates, you thinking what I’m thinking?" the actor said before Oprah responded: "I'm in, you in?"

