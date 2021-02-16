Also available on the nbc app

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's mom Ata is his rock! When the "Young Rock" star and his onscreen mini-me, Adrian Groulx, chatted with Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover about their new NBC sitcom, Ata made a surprise appearance. The proud mom revealed how touched she was listening to Dwayne talk about their family and his show during the interview, saying, "I just snuck in the door, and he was talking. Just listening to him, I was getting emotional in the back. And then he calls me over, and I'm doing the ugly cry." Dwayne also talked about how the comedy series is a "love letter" to his parents. "Young Rock" premieres Feb. 16 at 8/7c on NBC.

