Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is getting the VIP treatment from his daughter! In yet another precious video, the action star was showered with TLC from his 2-year-old baby girl Tiana as the pair spent quality time together in her playroom. The doting father entertained the toddler's pampering session by wearing an eye mask and letting her "clean" his biceps. "Just love that regardless of how busy we may be — moments like this make time slow down to a crawl," he posted. "Hey, I'll take it… my business can wait." Tia has quickly become the star of her dad's social media following their countless adorable singalongs to her favorite song "You're Welcome" from the Disney movie "Moana."

