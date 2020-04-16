Also available on the nbc app

There's just no telling how far The Rock will go for his baby girl! Dwayne Johnson shared an adorable video with his 1-year-old daughter Tiana, who has fallen head-over-heels in love with her dad's hit song "You're Welcome" from Disney's animated movie "Moana." The actor joked, "And for the 937th time today she wants daddy to sing along with Maui. She has no idea, we're the same person. And I have no idea what day it is anymore, but I am sure it's one that ends with Y."

