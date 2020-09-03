Also available on the nbc app

Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson is the latest star to battle COVID-19. The actor revealed in a powerful Instagram video message that he, his wife Lauren and their young daughters, 4-year-old Jasmine and 2-year-old Tiana, all contracted the virus last month. While all four are healthy now, Dwayne stressed that their journey was a tough one, calling it, quote, "one of the most challenging and difficult things we have had to endure as a family."

Appearing: