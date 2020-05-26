Also available on the NBC app

As the host of "The Titan Games," Dwayne Johnson has seen firsthand how much inner strength women possess! "There's this unique estrogenic reserve that only women have when they dig deep through this pain, and it is incredible to see," he told Access Hollywood. "And it reminds me, 'Oh, of course, this is why women have babies and men don't!'" Dwayne also talked about being hands on during the births of his three daughters. Plus, he teased how the difficulty of "The Titan Games's" Mount Olympus got even tougher for Season 2: "Our competitors, and even the celebrity Titans as well, they're getting whooped by this thing!" "The Titan Games" returns May 25 at 8/7c on NBC.

