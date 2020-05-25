Also available on the nbc app

Dwayne Johnson's 18-year-old daughter Simone just signed with the WWE, and he's already gotten a peek at the skills she's working with! "She's badass," the Teremana tequila founder teased to Access Hollywood. Dwayne also said he was "so proud" of her for entering such a "difficult world – not only to be in, but to make it in." "It's also doubly difficult when you're a woman," he added. Dwayne also revealed the special meaning behind the brand name Teremana and joked that he could handle his tequila much better than Kevin Hart: "He's a lightweight!"

