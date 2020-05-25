Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Dwayne Johnson Teases That Daughter Simone Is Already A 'Badass' In The Wrestling Ring

CLIP05/25/20
Also available on the nbc app

Dwayne Johnson's 18-year-old daughter Simone just signed with the WWE, and he's already gotten a peek at the skills she's working with! "She's badass," the Teremana tequila founder teased to Access Hollywood. Dwayne also said he was "so proud" of her for entering such a "difficult world – not only to be in, but to make it in." "It's also doubly difficult when you're a woman," he added. Dwayne also revealed the special meaning behind the brand name Teremana and joked that he could handle his tequila much better than Kevin Hart: "He's a lightweight!"

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Dwayne Johnson, Simone Johnson, WWE, wrestling, teremana, tequila, The Rock, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, interview
S2020 E05 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.