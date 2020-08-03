Also available on the nbc app

Dwayne Johnson is back in the sports world, this time as a league owner! The movie superstar teamed up with ex-wife and business partner Dany Garcia and sports management company RedBird to buy the XFL for $15 million. The deal was announced Monday and The Rock shared in a statement that his decision to pursue the purchase was "rooted deeply in two things" – his "passion for the game" and his "desire to always take care of the fans." The XFL's previous owner, WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon's Alpha Entertainment, filed for bankruptcy in April shortly after launching the new season and reportedly cited coronavirus restrictions as the primary reason for financial complications.

Appearing: