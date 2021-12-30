Main Content

Dwayne Johnson Rejects Vin Diesel's 'Fast And Furious' Invite, Accuses Him Of 'Manipulation'

Dwayne Johnson is not returning to the "Fast and Furious" franchise, even after a public plea from Vin Diesel. In November, Vin extended an invitation to the 49-year-old action star, asking him to reprise his role as secret agent Lucas Hobbs for the 10th film in the franchise. But this week, Dwayne made his stance clear while talking to CNN. "I was very surprised by Vin's recent post. This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly - and privately - that I would not be returning to the franchise," he said in part.

Tags: Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel, Fast and Furious, Paul Walker, F10, Fast and Furious Franchise
