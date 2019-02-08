Dwayne Johnson Recalls Being Body-Shamed In His Early Career: 'They Told Me I Was Too Big'

Also available on the NBC app

Dwayne Johnson may be one of the biggest movie stars on the planet, but his road to the Hollywood A-list wasn't an easy one. The "Hobbs & Shaw" star tells Access' Scott Evans that he didn't exactly get a warm welcome while transitioning from the WWE ring to the big screen, because he couldn't be compared to anyone else. The Rock said he was actually perceived as "too big" for leading man status and even got told to lose weight.

Appearing: