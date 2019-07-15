Dwayne Johnson Jokingly Beefs With Jason Statham Mid-Interview: 'He's Got A Big Mouth'

Also available on the NBC app

At the world premiere of "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," Dwayne Johnson gave Access more details about the movie's epic fight scene, which he's calling "the craziest, most intense, badass fight" in franchise history. Plus, The Rock trades zingers with co-star Jason Statham and invites Roman Reigns, his onscreen brother and real-life wrestling cousin, into his interview for some family bonding.

