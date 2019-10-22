Dwayne Johnson Has The Best Reaction To Being Named 'Coolest' Dad On Earth

Also available on the NBC app

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one proud papa! The superstar reacted to being named Fatherly's No. 1 Coolest Dad on Earth, topping fellow celebs Ryan Reynolds, Chris Pratt, Kanye West and more on the star-studded list. Dwayne tweeted gratitude for raising "3 beautiful girls" and joked that he's also a "big daddy" to pal Kevin Hart, before revealing a relatable side to his parenthood experience along with a little wisdom.

Appearing: