Dwayne Johnson gave a powerful and passionate virtual commencement address after one graduate's moving letter inspired him. The superstar told Instagram followers on Monday that Pompano Beach High School senior class president Lorraine Angelakos stepped up in a major way when answering Dwayne's simple but now-viral question to the class of 2020: Where are you? The Rock read Lorraine's letter in full and shared how hearing from her helped assure him that the next generation is ready to meet the challenge of leading the country in a hopeful direction, especially in the wake of sweeping civil unrest.

