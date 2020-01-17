Dwayne Johnson Breaks Silence On Dad’s Passing: 'You Were Ripped Away From Me…Without Warning'

Also available on the NBC app

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is mourning the loss of his father. Just days after Rocky "Soul Man" Johnson passed away at the age of 75, the actor took to social media to pay tribute to the late wrestling legend. "Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side," the 47-year-old wrote on Instagram. "But you were ripped away from me so fast without warning. Gone in an instant and no coming back. I'm in pain. But we know it’s just pain and it’ll pass."

