Dwayne Johnson Believes Wonder Woman Would Win In A Fight Against Black Adam & Deadpool

CLIP11/04/21

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is no stranger to action films and his latest flick "Red Notice" packs a big punch starring alongside Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. The actor spoke to Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall at the film's premiere on Wednesday wabout their Marvel characters competing, "I can 100% confirm that Gal is a badass and who would win in a fight between Wonder Woman and Deadpool and Black Adam? Well, Wonder Woman." "Red Notice" will be in select theaters on Nov. 5, and on Netflix Nov. 12.

Tags: Red Notice, The Rock, Dwayne Johnson, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Gal Gadot, ryan reynolds, Marvel, Superhero, Wonder Woman
