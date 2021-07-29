Also available on the nbc app

Ozzy Osbourne and the entire music industry is mourning the loss of beloved bass player Dusty Hill. His band, ZZ Top, announced his passing on Wednesday on their website. He was 72. "We are saddened by the news today that our compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX,” the bands statement said. Ozzy Osbourne and several musicians tweeted out their condolences shortly after the band put out their statement. Dusty was part of ZZ Top for more than five decades. The band put on 15 studio albums and had several hits including “Tush” and “Gimmie All Your Lovin.” The group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

