Dustin Diamond's "Saved by the Bell" family is mourning his death at age 44. The actor, who was best known for his portrayal of Samuel "Screech" Powers on the hit sitcom, died on Feb. 1, less than a month after he was diagnosed with Stage IV cancer. Mario Lopez, Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Elizabeth Berkley were among those who shared tributes to their former co-star.

