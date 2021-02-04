Also available on the nbc app

Dustin Diamond's girlfriend Tash is speaking out following his tragic death. In an interview with The Daily Mail, the 39-year-old certified pharmacy technician reflected on their relationship as she shared heartbreaking details from the "Saved by the Bell" star's final moments, revealing that she last spoke to him the day before his passing. She recalled, "Even though he was struggling to breathe and had difficulty speaking, he was able to get out the words to me, 'I love you.' I told him I loved him back." She added, "He was the love of my life. We planned on a future together and spoke often about having kids. I'm heartbroken."

