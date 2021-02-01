Also available on the nbc app

“Saved by the Bell” star Dustin Diamond has died at the age of 44 after battling Stage 4 cancer, according to NBC News. “Dustin died Monday morning. His condition had greatly declined since last week, and he was taken off of breathing machines in an attempt to get him to hospice care. There were two people very close to him by his side when he passed away,” his rep Roger Paul told the outlet.

Appearing: