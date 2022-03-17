Main Content

Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon Proudly Features Daughter Saffron On His Latest Album 'Future Past'

CLIP03/17/22

Simon Le Bon from Duran Duran joined Mario Lopez and wife Courtney on Access Daily to talk about their new album "Future Past" and talk about the closeness of his family. After explaining how he lives in a compound with all of his children and grandchildren, the singer went on to say his middle daughter Saffron was featured on his new album, most notably on the song "Beautiful Lies." You can get Duran Duran's new album "Future Past" available now.

