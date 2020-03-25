Also available on the NBC app

Sadie Robertson knows how much planning goes into a wedding—after all, she just married her fiancé Christian Huff last fall! The “Duck Dynasty” star decided she wanted to do something to lift the spirits of the men and women whose weddings were cancelled or postponed last-minute due to the coronavirus pandemic. So the 22-year-old took to Instagram to ask brides-to-be to share their wedding dates in order to get a free gift on their special day.

