'Duck Dynasty' Star Sadie Robertson Reveals 4-Month-Old Daughter Honey Is Sick With RSV

"Duck Dynasty" star Sadie Robertson revealed on Friday that her 4-month-old daughter Honey has been battling RSV, sharing a photo where she holds her little one in what appears to be a hospital bed. "Watching your child sick is one of the most heart breaking things. Seeing her little struggle brings me to tears like I have never cried, but seeing her strength has given me smiles I have never smiled," she wrote in part.

