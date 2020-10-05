Also available on the nbc app

Sadie Robertson is going to be a mom! The former "Duck Dynasty" star took to Instagram to announce that she is expecting her first child with husband Christian Huff. "Screaming with excitement to share this news!" she posted. "We are thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world! Baby, you are already loved and already believed in. Can't wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life." The pregnancy reveal comes nearly a year after the parents-to-be tied the knot at the Robertson family's Louisiana farm in November 2019.

