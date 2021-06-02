Main Content

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Reed Robertson & Wife Brighton Expecting Their First Child

CLIP06/02/21
The “Duck Dynasty” family is growing! Jase and Missy Robertson’s son Reed and his wife Brighton are expecting their first child. Brighton announced the happy news on Instagram, sharing a photo where she cradles her baby bump and her husband grins while holding sonogram photos. “Baby girl Robertson coming in November! The pups can’t believe they’re getting a sister and we can’t wait to meet our little girl,” the caption reads.

Tags: Access, Duck Dynasty, babies, pregnancies, missy robertson, jase robertson, brighton robertson, reed robertson
