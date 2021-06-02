Also available on the nbc app

The “Duck Dynasty” family is growing! Jase and Missy Robertson’s son Reed and his wife Brighton are expecting their first child. Brighton announced the happy news on Instagram, sharing a photo where she cradles her baby bump and her husband grins while holding sonogram photos. “Baby girl Robertson coming in November! The pups can’t believe they’re getting a sister and we can’t wait to meet our little girl,” the caption reads.

