“Duck Dynasty” star Rebecca Robertson has a bun in the oven! The reality star took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she and her husband John Reed Loflin are expecting their second child, sharing multiple photos featuring the couple and their 2-year-old son Zane Israel. The 32-year-old posted a lengthy message, sharing that this pregnancy is especially meaningful as their little one will be a rainbow baby, a term that references a child born into a family that has previously experience pregnancy loss.

