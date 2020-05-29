Main Content

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Phil Robertson Admits To Having Daughter From Past Affair

05/29/20
“Duck Dynasty” star Phil Robertson is getting candid. The reality star was on his “Unashamed” podcast with his kids, Jase, Al, Jep and Willie Robertson where the damily discussed how they found out Phil has an adult daughter from a past affair. They revealed they did a DNA test to confirm the news. The affair occurred long in the past, prior to Phil becoming a Christian in the 1970s. He has previously admitted to having affairs before becoming religious, according to People. He married his wife, Miss Kay in 1966 and they remain married to this day.

