Bella Robertson is married! The “Duck Dynasty” star and her fiancé Jacob Mayo tied the knot in a romantic ceremony with family and friends on Saturday, June 5. The 18-year-old star revealed the exciting news with sweet wedding snaps posted to Instagram. ``6.5.21 was easily the best day of my life. I love you forever and ever,” she captioned the romantic photos. Jacob also commemorated the special day, sharing intimate photos from their wedding and writing on Instagram, “Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Mayo.”

