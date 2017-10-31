Duchess Kate Shows Off Her Tennis Skills

Duchess Kate played some tennis at her first solo official appearance since her third pregnancy was announced. Watch to find out what she wore!
Appearing:
Tags: television, meghan markle, wimbledon, kate middleton, interviews, kate middleton pregnant, celebrity, gossip, breaking news, prince george, prince william, tennis, duchess kate, kate middleton tennis, prince harry, royals, royal wedding, hollywood, celebrity news, access, princess diana, the royal wedding, entertainment, the royals, queen elizabeth, duchess of cambridge, prince philip, entertainment news, princess charlotte
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.