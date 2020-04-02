Also available on the NBC app

The ex-husband of Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has tested positive for coronavirus. Andrew Parker Bowles told The Telegraph that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 after spending time with members of the royal family at the Cheltenham Festival two weeks ago. He was photographed with Princess Anne and her daughter Zara Phillips at the event. "I've felt pretty bloody awful with it," the 80-year-old retired military officer told the British publication. "It's better in the mornings and gets worse as the day goes on. I've had a bad cough and I've been very lethargic. I'm sleeping twice as long as normal."

